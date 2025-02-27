For 27 The kitchen

The pantry is our store cupboard and also where we keep the appliances which won't fit in the cupboards. We made a loaf of bread this morning, which you can see on the bread bin. Actually Peter made it under my instruction while I was having my hair done! That's the first time he has done the whole process himself. We use the bread maker on the dough programme, then bake the bread in the oven. I didn't get back from the hospital in time to finish it off myself, so he had to make those difficult decisions, like how do I know when it's done!.