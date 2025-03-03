Sign up
Previous
Photo 3736
Rainbow yellow
The sun was shining on the tete-a-tete daffodils this morning, so no problem finding something yellow.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
7
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
3rd March 2025 10:23am
Tags
daffodils
,
garden
,
rainbow2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty - love their cheery little faces !
March 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Daffs mean spring
March 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2025
Agnes
ace
Fantastic picture
March 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
March 3rd, 2025
xbm
ace
Lovely.
March 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2025
