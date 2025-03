Rainbow green

"And the green grass grew all around". We walked around the village of Great Staughton on Sunday, after our lunch at their local pub. We came across this lovely green area, which we thought was public land as it was next to what we thought were the public conveniences. It wasn't until someone came out and said politely "can I help you" that we realised it wasn't public land at all! We apologised and after a pleasant conversation we beat a hasty retreat.