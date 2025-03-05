Previous
Rainbow blue by busylady
Rainbow blue

Having a lovely walk around the grounds at Anglesey Abbey. Spotting the sheep on the children's trail along the way. The caption on this one says 'What does a sheep wear to the beach? A baa - kini!' 😅
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Diana
such a fabulous find and shot, beautiful artwork.
March 6th, 2025  
Mags
I'll bet that brings a squeal and excitement from the kiddies. Nicely captured!
March 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
So cute
March 6th, 2025  
wendy frost
A great find and a good idea for children to find as they walk round. I love to look around Anglesey Abbey gardens the planting is and flowers are usually beautiful to see.
March 6th, 2025  
