Previous
Photo 3740
Rainbow purple
Crocuses in the sunlight from our visit to Anglesey Abbey yesterday
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
2
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
6th March 2025 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
crocus
,
rainbow2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful in the sunlight !
March 7th, 2025
