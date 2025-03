Rainbow red 2

I was struggling with finding something red today, so a quick look around the house and thus is what I found. The vase on the right was a Ruby anniversary gift from a friend some years ago. The tall vase was one we found in Greta's antique shop on the Åland Islands, between Fimland and Sweden last year. Fortunately my flowers from last week were these dark red ones.

We're out this evening so not much time for commenting