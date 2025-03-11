Previous
Rainbow month green 2 by busylady
Rainbow month green 2

Another shot from Anglesey Abbey last week.
I just loved the swathe of green, and I thought it was worth just one more shot of the snowdrops, before they're all gone.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
@busylady
Beverley ace
Soo pretty.
March 11th, 2025  
