Rainbow month purple 2 by busylady
Rainbow month purple 2

I've had a busy few days with grandchildren, so please forgive my lack of comments. I've also got mixed up with the colours, so here's my purple shot which should have been posted yesterday. It was taken on the village green at Eaton Socon.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5.
Julie Ryan ace
Lovely, can't wait to grow flowers
March 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how pretty!
March 15th, 2025  
