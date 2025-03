Rainbow month orange 3

Raiding the kitchen for something orange, I found carrots and lentils. The lentils were used to cover the light coming under the orange card behind. I'm not happy with the shadows on the card, and I had to use manual focus to get the focus right. You may be able to tell I've been to my photo group this morning as I'm talking about how I perservered to achieve a better result!

We had a talk about wildlife photography which was really interesting. Not much help for photographing carrots though!