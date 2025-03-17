Previous
Rainbow month yellow 3 by busylady
Photo 3750

Rainbow month yellow 3

I seem to be falling further and further behind. This is another shot from Anglesey Abbey. However, we're still in daffodil month, so I hope it doesn't look out of place.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Judith Johnson

Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Looks like spring, Wonderful leading line
March 18th, 2025  
Liz Milne
Beautiful! Still waiting for them to bloom hereabouts. Need all the snow to go first.
March 18th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Wow this is gorgeous!
March 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Not at all, daffs are still very much blooming. This is a wonderful patch of them.
March 18th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
they look so beautiful Judith
March 18th, 2025  
