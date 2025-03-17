Sign up
Previous
Photo 3750
Rainbow month yellow 3
I seem to be falling further and further behind. This is another shot from Anglesey Abbey. However, we're still in daffodil month, so I hope it doesn't look out of place.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
6
3
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
daffodils
,
cambridgeshire
,
national-trust
,
anglesey-abbey
,
rainbow2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like spring, Wonderful leading line
March 18th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful! Still waiting for them to bloom hereabouts. Need all the snow to go first.
March 18th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wow this is gorgeous!
March 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Not at all, daffs are still very much blooming. This is a wonderful patch of them.
March 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
they look so beautiful Judith
March 18th, 2025
