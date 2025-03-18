Sign up
Photo 3751
Rainbow month purple 3
This is my new hellebore, which I hope qualifies as purple.
I've been getting mixed up with my colour scheme recently, as I've missed out a couple of days and forgotten to alter the date. It is what it is!
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4088
photos
134
followers
191
following
1028% complete
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
21st March 2025 5:24pm
Tags
purple
,
3
,
rainbow2025
Beverley
ace
This is gorgeous…
March 21st, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
He's a beauty.
March 21st, 2025
