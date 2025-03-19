Sign up
Photo 3751
Rainbow month green 3
I visited Priory Prk in Bedford this afternoon with a U3A group, ostensibly to listen to, and identify birdsong. I'm not sure I will remember them for long, but it was a chance to take some photos.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
green
,
ivy
,
rainbow2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful green ivy filling your frame!
March 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely Ivy… sounds a fun time.
March 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely frame full of shiny ivy.
March 19th, 2025
