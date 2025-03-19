Previous
Rainbow month green 3 by busylady
Photo 3751

Rainbow month green 3

I visited Priory Prk in Bedford this afternoon with a U3A group, ostensibly to listen to, and identify birdsong. I'm not sure I will remember them for long, but it was a chance to take some photos.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Beautiful green ivy filling your frame!
March 19th, 2025  
Lovely Ivy… sounds a fun time.
March 19th, 2025  
Lovely frame full of shiny ivy.
March 19th, 2025  
