Previous
Rainbow month red 4 by busylady
Photo 3755

Rainbow month red 4

These are some of the constituents of tonight's dinner. It was Peter's speciality - paella, including red pepper and tomatoes. The raspberry jam was included in the banana split.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1028% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
That's looks like, and sounds like, a super combination.
March 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
March 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Nice mixture of different reds!
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great still life !
March 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice still life!
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact