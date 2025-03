Rainbow month blue 4

I've been laid up all day with a damaged knee and full of cold. Not the best place to be on such a lovely day! However, I've caught up with a bit of reading, sewing and snoozing from my armchair. I found this photo of a 'sapphire' square block taken a couple of weeks ago. It will go ito a charity quilt being made by members of Region 9 of the Quilter's Guild.

My knee is too painful to get around to take any photos today. (I fell over a step on the way to collect the paper this morning!)