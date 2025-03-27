Sign up
Previous
Photo 3760
Rainbow month purple 4
An early Mother's Day present - a new variety.
Thanks for all your kind comments yesterday. There's much improvement in my knee today, as I can now bear a little weight on it.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
purple
,
orchid
,
rainbow2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 27th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely.
March 27th, 2025
