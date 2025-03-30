Sign up
Photo 3763
Rainbow month orange 5
Looking round for something orange, I spotted these orange roses which Peter bought me last week - perfect! They sit on the living room wndow-ledge and they look so cheerful. Happy Mother's Day everyone! (UK)
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
orange
,
roses
,
rainbow2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 30th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are beautiful.
March 30th, 2025
