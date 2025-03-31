Sign up
Previous
Photo 3764
Rainbow month yellow 5
I popped down to the park this afternoon to capture this blaze of golden daffodils at the entrance.
My knee injury is improving slowly, but not enough for a walk to the park. I was, however, fit enough to drive the car!
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
31st March 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
park
,
cambridgeshire
,
st-neots
,
rainbow2025
Annie-Sue
ace
bit by bit :-) This is SO cheery!
March 31st, 2025
