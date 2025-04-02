Sign up
Previous
Photo 3766
Magnolia Stellata
I pruned this lovely magnolia quite hard last year, and it doesn't seem to have done any harm. I think this is the best show of flowers we've had, although some of the flowers are beginning to fade now
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
3
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4100
photos
136
followers
194
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
2nd April 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia
,
stellata
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cheerful
April 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Interesting magnolia...
April 3rd, 2025
