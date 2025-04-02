Previous
Magnolia Stellata by busylady
Magnolia Stellata

I pruned this lovely magnolia quite hard last year, and it doesn't seem to have done any harm. I think this is the best show of flowers we've had, although some of the flowers are beginning to fade now
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady

Christine Sztukowski
So cheerful
April 2nd, 2025  
Barb
Interesting magnolia...
April 3rd, 2025  
