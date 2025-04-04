Sign up
Previous
Photo 3768
Japanese Kerria
This is a plant I'm not sure how to look after. I pruned it last year, but probably too much, as it's now quite small. However, it's flowering well and provides some lovely bright colour at this time of year
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
5
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
plant
,
yellow
,
garden
,
kerria
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… stunningly beautiful flowers… so full
April 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely pop of colour!
April 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cheerful
April 4th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fab burst of yellow
April 4th, 2025
