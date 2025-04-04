Previous
Japanese Kerria by busylady
Photo 3768

Japanese Kerria

This is a plant I'm not sure how to look after. I pruned it last year, but probably too much, as it's now quite small. However, it's flowering well and provides some lovely bright colour at this time of year
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 4th, 2025  
Beverley
Wow… stunningly beautiful flowers… so full
April 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Lovely pop of colour!
April 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
So cheerful
April 4th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
Fab burst of yellow
April 4th, 2025  
