Pulsatilla

I bought this new plant recently, and I'm really pleased with it. It fills a small space.

This is a photo I took a couple of weeks ago when I was looking for something purple. I'm really struggling with keeping up with 365 at the moment, so I'm thinking I should give up for a month or so. I'm trying to fit too much in. If I disappear for a while, don't worry, I'll be back!