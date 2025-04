Accident and Emergency department

After saying I was giving up for a while, I spent the afternoon in A&E, waiting to see a doctor, after my knee x-ray. It appears I fractured my patella when I fell, nearly two weeks ago! They have put me in a splint to be worn all the time, and to keep the joint from bending. I therefore find myself with lots of spare time. Despite the lack of people, the unit was very busy. Just a diary entry, no need to comment.