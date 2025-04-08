Previous
Apple blossom by busylady
Apple blossom

With all this sunshine we've been having, the apple blossom is blooming. I did rest my knee in the garden this afternoon, but I'm struggling to keep still for long.
Thank you all for your kind comments yesterday
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
April 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Very beautiful…..the layers of pale pink are just gorgeous!
April 8th, 2025  
