Just a bunch of roses ..... by busylady
Photo 3772

Just a bunch of roses .....

..... and a butterfly. I've been spending my time looking into my family tree recently. It's quite time-consuming, but I have at last found the twins in my mum's family, which I was beginning to think were just in her imagination. My mum would have only been 4 when they were born in 1919, a boy and a girl, but sadly, they died in the same year.
Peter bought these roses to cheer me up after my knee problems.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
A bunch of beautiful roses
April 11th, 2025  
Lovely flowers, and I hope your knee is improving!

I'm glad you were able to track down the twins, were they siblings to your mum or most extended family? It's strange and sad to think how many children did not survive until farily recently; even my grandmother lost her firstborn (1938) to something that is mostly preventable nowadays.
April 11th, 2025  
They are lovely flowers. Hope the knee is improving.
I enjoy genealogy too. It’s not so long ago that families almost expected to loose a child or two. My mum’s first child was still born, 1948.
April 11th, 2025  
