Just a bunch of roses .....

..... and a butterfly. I've been spending my time looking into my family tree recently. It's quite time-consuming, but I have at last found the twins in my mum's family, which I was beginning to think were just in her imagination. My mum would have only been 4 when they were born in 1919, a boy and a girl, but sadly, they died in the same year.

Peter bought these roses to cheer me up after my knee problems.