Market square makeover by busylady
St Neots Market square is undergoing a £15 million makeover. It's taken 15 months and is almost finished. Today it was busy and buzzing in the sunshine 🌞
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
JackieR ace
A million a month not bad terms I suppose
April 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful square on a pretty day!
April 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
That’s a lot of money! Did it need that much doing to it? Nice to see people out enjoying the sunshine.
April 12th, 2025  
