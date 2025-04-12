Sign up
Previous
Photo 3773
Market square makeover
St Neots Market square is undergoing a £15 million makeover. It's taken 15 months and is almost finished. Today it was busy and buzzing in the sunshine 🌞
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4107
photos
136
followers
194
following
1033% complete
View this month »
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
JackieR
ace
A million a month not bad terms I suppose
April 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful square on a pretty day!
April 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That’s a lot of money! Did it need that much doing to it? Nice to see people out enjoying the sunshine.
April 12th, 2025
