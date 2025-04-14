Sign up
Photo 3774
Transformation
I painted the garden furniture over the weekend, and finished it off today. It was white but starting to go rusty, so I've transformed it with this very bright yellow. The blue/green was done last year, but never finished off.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4108
photos
136
followers
194
following
Tags
garden
,
furniture
,
painted
Gillian Brown
Bright and summery.
April 14th, 2025
Mags
Oh how lovely it turned out!
April 14th, 2025
Michelle
What lovely summery colours
April 14th, 2025
