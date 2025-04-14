Previous
Transformation by busylady
I painted the garden furniture over the weekend, and finished it off today. It was white but starting to go rusty, so I've transformed it with this very bright yellow. The blue/green was done last year, but never finished off.
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Gillian Brown ace
Bright and summery.
April 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely it turned out!
April 14th, 2025  
Michelle
What lovely summery colours
April 14th, 2025  
