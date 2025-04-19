Previous
The chicken laid an egg! by busylady
Photo 3776

The chicken laid an egg!

We had the family round for dinner today, as we're out for lunch tomorrow. We organised a small easter egg hunt in the garden. Henry enjoyed the joke that the chicken had laid an egg!
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
What a handsome lad! Never too old for an Easter egg hunt!
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact