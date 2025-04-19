Sign up
Photo 3776
The chicken laid an egg!
We had the family round for dinner today, as we're out for lunch tomorrow. We organised a small easter egg hunt in the garden. Henry enjoyed the joke that the chicken had laid an egg!
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5.
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
Tags
chicken
,
garden
,
hunt
,
easter-egg
Pat Knowles
ace
What a handsome lad! Never too old for an Easter egg hunt!
April 19th, 2025
