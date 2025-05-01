Sign up
Previous
Photo 3780
Showing off my skirt
I've had this denim for several months,waiting to be made into a skirt. I have finally finished, and am pleased with the result.
Happy May Day everyone!
1st May 2025
1st May 25
3
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4114
photos
136
followers
194
following
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Tags
skirt
,
garden
,
denim
,
selfie
Gillian Brown
ace
The skirt looks great Judith.
May 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
It's marvelous! You did a great job with it.
May 1st, 2025
Monica
Great job!
May 1st, 2025
