Showing off my skirt by busylady
Photo 3780

Showing off my skirt

I've had this denim for several months,waiting to be made into a skirt. I have finally finished, and am pleased with the result.
Happy May Day everyone!
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Gillian Brown ace
The skirt looks great Judith.
May 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
It's marvelous! You did a great job with it.
May 1st, 2025  
Monica
Great job!
May 1st, 2025  
