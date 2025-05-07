Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3781
Azalea
My azalea has excelled itself this year! It looks so cheerful from the window, and even better close up!
7th May 2025
7th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4115
photos
136
followers
194
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
7th May 2025 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
azalea
Sue Cooper
ace
This is stunning. Fav.
May 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close