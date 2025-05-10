Sign up
Previous
Photo 3782
Dragonfly
I visited a friend for coffee this morning, and couldn't resist a picture of this dragonfly resting on her blueberry bush.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
3
3
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4116
photos
136
followers
194
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
10th May 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
dragonfly
Mags
ace
What a beautiful dragon fly!
May 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured Judith.
May 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful wings
May 10th, 2025
