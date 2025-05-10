Previous
Dragonfly by busylady
Dragonfly

I visited a friend for coffee this morning, and couldn't resist a picture of this dragonfly resting on her blueberry bush.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Mags ace
What a beautiful dragon fly!
May 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured Judith.
May 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful wings
May 10th, 2025  
