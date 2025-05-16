Previous
Tide's out by busylady
Photo 3784

Tide's out

We're staying with friends for a few days, in West Kilbride, on the west coast of Scotland. We went for a walk along the beach this morning. We used to live here when the children were small, so this coastal view brings back lovely memories.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1036% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful coastal view.
May 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact