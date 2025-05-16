Sign up
Previous
Photo 3784
Tide's out
We're staying with friends for a few days, in West Kilbride, on the west coast of Scotland. We went for a walk along the beach this morning. We used to live here when the children were small, so this coastal view brings back lovely memories.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
beach
,
seaside
,
scotland
,
west-kilbride
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful coastal view.
May 16th, 2025
