Mount Stuart, Isle of Bute

A red sandstone Gothic Palace built in the late 1800's. We took the ferry to Rothesay on the Isle of Bute, and wandered around this amazing building. The original house from the 13th century was destroyed in a fire, and this masterpiece was built by the 3rd Marquess of Bute, a compulsive builder. What a fabulous day out, end to end sunshine.