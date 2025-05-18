Sign up
Previous
Photo 3786
Gorse everywhere!
We're on our way to catch the ferry to Orkney from Scrabster on the North East coast of Scotland. The gorse is beautiful, but I imagine quite invasive.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
5
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4121
photos
135
followers
194
following
1037% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
18th May 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
scotland
,
gorse
,
dornoch-firth
Liz Milne
ace
Gorgeous! Reminds me of my only trip to Scotland, many years ago. The gorse was everywhere then, too.
May 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
This looks so amazing, what a great capture of something I have never seen before.
May 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful view enhanced with the stunning yellow of the gorse in flower ! fav
May 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s gorgeous… fun ferries…enjoy
May 18th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful display of gorse - fav!
Ian
May 18th, 2025
Ian