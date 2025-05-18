Previous
Gorse everywhere! by busylady
Gorse everywhere!

We're on our way to catch the ferry to Orkney from Scrabster on the North East coast of Scotland. The gorse is beautiful, but I imagine quite invasive.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Gorgeous! Reminds me of my only trip to Scotland, many years ago. The gorse was everywhere then, too.
May 18th, 2025  
This looks so amazing, what a great capture of something I have never seen before.
May 18th, 2025  
Such a beautiful view enhanced with the stunning yellow of the gorse in flower ! fav
May 18th, 2025  
It’s gorgeous… fun ferries…enjoy
May 18th, 2025  
A beautiful display of gorse - fav!

May 18th, 2025  
