Ancestors

We've spent the afternoon at the records office in Lerwick, Shetland. Peter has been looking for information about his ancestors, the Laurensons, who used to live here. If you look closely towards the top left-hand corner, you can see the outline of a croft. We believe this is where they lived, before the land was cleared by the Laird for sheep farming, in the early 1800's. The ground looked a bit uneven, so I decided not to try and get there. I'm still looking after my knee!