Italian Chapel 2

This amazing Chapel was built by Italian prisoners in WW2. An artistic prisoner, Dominic Chiocchetti created the beautiful interior decorations. The corrugated iron was hidden by plasterboard panels. Once finished It was in use for a very short time, before the prisoners were moved on. After some years, Chiocchetti was traced, and invited to see the newly renovated Chapel, his travelling expenses were met by the BBC. It was a deeply moving experience. The Orcadians have now pledged to look after the chapel and open it to visitors.

Italian Chapel 1 is posted in my other album.