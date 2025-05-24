Previous
Italian Chapel 2 by busylady
Italian Chapel 2

This amazing Chapel was built by Italian prisoners in WW2. An artistic prisoner, Dominic Chiocchetti created the beautiful interior decorations. The corrugated iron was hidden by plasterboard panels. Once finished It was in use for a very short time, before the prisoners were moved on. After some years, Chiocchetti was traced, and invited to see the newly renovated Chapel, his travelling expenses were met by the BBC. It was a deeply moving experience. The Orcadians have now pledged to look after the chapel and open it to visitors.
Italian Chapel 1 is posted in my other album.
Sarah Bremner ace
Isn't it wonderful, and such strong bonds between the nationalities.
May 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazingly beautiful ! fav
May 24th, 2025  
Alli W
Wow that is stunning! Fav
May 24th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Fascinating reading this, I googled it & the work & ingenuity gone into building this was extraordinary. Truly built with faith & hope in a difficult time for those prisoners.
May 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
@happypat It was so inspiring. I even bought the little book for more info.
May 24th, 2025  
