Previous
Seagull and the Ocean sky by busylady
Photo 3793

Seagull and the Ocean sky

It's been very wet and windy today, so this shot taken yesterday evening, doesn't reflect the weather! The cruise ship was just coming into Lerwick harbour. Taken from Fort Charlotte in Lerwick.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1039% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super shot! Great focused DOF.
May 25th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great Gull!!!! Love the perspective!
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact