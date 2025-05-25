Sign up
Previous
Photo 3793
Seagull and the Ocean sky
It's been very wet and windy today, so this shot taken yesterday evening, doesn't reflect the weather! The cruise ship was just coming into Lerwick harbour. Taken from Fort Charlotte in Lerwick.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
seagull
,
harbour
,
cruise-ship
,
lerwick
Mags
ace
Super shot! Great focused DOF.
May 25th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Great Gull!!!! Love the perspective!
May 25th, 2025
