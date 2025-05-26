Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3794
St Ninians beach
What you can't quite see here is the "tombolo". This is a beach washed by waves on both sides. This one is the finest example in the UK. We managed a walk along the beach, despite the strong wind, and a quick paddle.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4133
photos
137
followers
194
following
1039% complete
View this month »
3787
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
Latest from all albums
260
3790
261
3791
3792
262
3793
3794
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
26th May 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
shetland
,
tombola
,
st-ninians
Annie-Sue
ace
Paddling - you hardy souls!
Can see the tombolo because you've pointed it out.
PS your auto has changed the tag to "tombola" (mine changed it to "topology"!)
PPS And, if we're thinking about games
perhaps it should be called a "diabolo" formation ;-)
May 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this capture with the beautiful curve of the bay.
May 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Can see the tombolo because you've pointed it out.
PS your auto has changed the tag to "tombola" (mine changed it to "topology"!)
PPS And, if we're thinking about games
perhaps it should be called a "diabolo" formation ;-)