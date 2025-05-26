Previous
St Ninians beach by busylady
Photo 3794

St Ninians beach

What you can't quite see here is the "tombolo". This is a beach washed by waves on both sides. This one is the finest example in the UK. We managed a walk along the beach, despite the strong wind, and a quick paddle.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1039% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Paddling - you hardy souls!
Can see the tombolo because you've pointed it out.

PS your auto has changed the tag to "tombola" (mine changed it to "topology"!)

PPS And, if we're thinking about games
perhaps it should be called a "diabolo" formation ;-)
May 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this capture with the beautiful curve of the bay.
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact