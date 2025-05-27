Previous
The Falkirk wheel by busylady
The Falkirk wheel

We stopped off here on the way to our last stop before heading home on Thursday. We watched this amazing 'wheel' turn as it moved canal boats across two different levels. An incredible
feat of engineering, it was opened by the Queen in 2012.
Judith Johnson

JackieR
Isn't this amazing,a fabulous photo of it!!
May 27th, 2025  
Diana
How amazing this is when I think of all the locks we had to manage! Wonderful capture of it.
May 27th, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn
An amazing piece of engineering and great shot of it. :)
May 27th, 2025  
Barb
Fascinating!
May 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
May 27th, 2025  
Mags
Very cool! Interesting piece of machinery.
May 27th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of this super piece of engineering - fav!

Ian
May 27th, 2025  
Richard Lewis
My home town! The only time we’ve been on the wheel it broke down when we were at the top.
May 27th, 2025  
Sue Cooper
Wow! That must have been amazing. I've heard about it and seen it on TV but it wasn't actually doing anything. Fav.
May 27th, 2025  
