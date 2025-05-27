Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3795
The Falkirk wheel
We stopped off here on the way to our last stop before heading home on Thursday. We watched this amazing 'wheel' turn as it moved canal boats across two different levels. An incredible
feat of engineering, it was opened by the Queen in 2012.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
9
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4135
photos
137
followers
194
following
1039% complete
View this month »
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
Latest from all albums
261
3791
3792
262
3793
263
3794
3795
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
27th May 2025 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
boats
,
wheel
,
falkirk
JackieR
ace
Isn't this amazing,a fabulous photo of it!!
May 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
How amazing this is when I think of all the locks we had to manage! Wonderful capture of it.
May 27th, 2025
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
An amazing piece of engineering and great shot of it. :)
May 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
Fascinating!
May 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool! Interesting piece of machinery.
May 27th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of this super piece of engineering - fav!
Ian
May 27th, 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
My home town! The only time we’ve been on the wheel it broke down when we were at the top.
May 27th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Wow! That must have been amazing. I've heard about it and seen it on TV but it wasn't actually doing anything. Fav.
May 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian