Piercebridge Roman Bridge remains

We stopped off here on the way home. These remains are part of a large bridge which was built to carry the road over the river Tees towards the Fort at Piercebridge. The river has now moved northwards since the bridge was built.

3 good things

1. A very happy surprise meeting with one of my old college friends. She wasn't home, but we found her at the village coffee morning!

2. Back home again

3. Washing on!