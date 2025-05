Not actually a bus, but a boat! The bus would ferry supplies from Shetland to Norway, during WW2, under the disguise of being a fishing boat. On the return journey, they would rescue people who were on the run from the Germans, bringing them to safety. This is a memorial to those who died making those journeys.Taken on a very wet day in Shetland, when we had a lovely meet-up with Richard Lewis @lifeat60degrees and his wife at the Cornerstone cafe in Scalloway.