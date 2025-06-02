Sign up
Previous
Photo 3800
Just a single rose
Taken yesterday on our woodland walk with the family. I love the wild roses at this time of year.
Good things:
1) Sunny and warm
2) A bit of sitting/standing gardening done
3) Book group - The Painter's daughters, Emily Howes. A good read
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
5
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st June 2025 3:38pm
Tags
pink
rose
wild
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty , love dog roses, so sad you don’t see as many now farmers trim their hedges every year.
June 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Me too… it’s great enjoy everyday! Well done
June 2nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
They are beautiful. I am reminded of three good things…. I might start mine again.
June 2nd, 2025
Tim L
ace
It's very beautiful
June 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Very lovely
June 2nd, 2025
