Previous
Just a single rose by busylady
Photo 3800

Just a single rose

Taken yesterday on our woodland walk with the family. I love the wild roses at this time of year.
Good things:
1) Sunny and warm
2) A bit of sitting/standing gardening done
3) Book group - The Painter's daughters, Emily Howes. A good read
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1041% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
So pretty , love dog roses, so sad you don’t see as many now farmers trim their hedges every year.
June 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Me too… it’s great enjoy everyday! Well done
June 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
They are beautiful. I am reminded of three good things…. I might start mine again.
June 2nd, 2025  
Tim L ace
It's very beautiful
June 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Very lovely
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact