Previous
Photo 3801
Muckle Roe
Often described as the prettiest place in Scotland! Muckle Roe is the island in background, muckle meaning great, or big. This was near to the place where Peter found the ruins of the croft where his ancestors once lived.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
6
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
boats
,
harbour
,
shetland
,
muckle-roe
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely scenic view!
June 3rd, 2025
Dianne
How special for Peter to find where his ancestors lived.
June 3rd, 2025
Beverley
It’s sooo beautiful… real calmnee
June 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
Lovely composition
June 3rd, 2025
carol white
Lovely scenery and composition. Fav 😊
June 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
It’s very pretty Judith….not a place I know at all.
June 3rd, 2025
