Previous
Muckle Roe by busylady
Photo 3801

Muckle Roe

Often described as the prettiest place in Scotland! Muckle Roe is the island in background, muckle meaning great, or big. This was near to the place where Peter found the ruins of the croft where his ancestors once lived.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1041% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scenic view!
June 3rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
How special for Peter to find where his ancestors lived.
June 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s sooo beautiful… real calmnee
June 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition
June 3rd, 2025  
carol white ace
Lovely scenery and composition. Fav 😊
June 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s very pretty Judith….not a place I know at all.
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact