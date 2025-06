Afternoon tea

Our patchwork group is 40 years old this year, so we celebrated with a Ruby Anniversary afternoon tea. The table was set in the beautiful gardens of the Manor House in Hemingford. Just 14 of us were able to be there, but what a lovely day we had. First we had a most interesting guided tour of the historic Manor House, built around 1160, by the present owner of the house. This was followed by this delicious tea, including dainty sandwiches, scones with jam and cream, and cakes