Previous
Photo 3803
Rain at last!
We've had a mostly dry but windy day today, but by 4pm it was raining quite heavily. Thank goodness, the ground was so dry. You can see the rain soaked fennel behind the poppy.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5.
4145
photos
136
followers
194
following
1041% complete
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th June 2025 4:29pm
Tags
poppy
,
raindrops
,
fennel
Renee Salamon
ace
This is fabulous
June 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty capture of the blessing of of rain after a time of near drought!
June 5th, 2025
