Previous
Rain at last! by busylady
Photo 3803

Rain at last!

We've had a mostly dry but windy day today, but by 4pm it was raining quite heavily. Thank goodness, the ground was so dry. You can see the rain soaked fennel behind the poppy.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1041% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
This is fabulous
June 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty capture of the blessing of of rain after a time of near drought!
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact