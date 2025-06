Delphiniums

I've struggled to grow delphiniums in the past, but this one is growing in a pot. Usually the slugs get them before they get going! Hoping that growing it in a pot will deter the slugs.

Delphiniums always remind me of this childhood poem.

"There once was a dormouse who lived in a bed, of delphiniums (blue), and geraniums (red)" A.A.Milne