Unfriendly sheep

We stopped off here to see the Roman Wall to the left, on our way back from holiday. The sheep didn't like it when I opened the gate and approached them, coming towards me me with loud baa's! It was quite scary. Even the lambs weren't afraid. That's Peter you can see in the distance, they didn't seem to mind him sharing their space!

This is not the main gate, by the way. I made sure the bigger gate was shut after entering. I couldn't risk the sheep escaping!