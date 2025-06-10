Previous
Foxglove by busylady
Photo 3808

Foxglove

Not taken today, but just a few days ago when we had all that rain. The foxgloves are just about finished now, but so pretty while they last.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact