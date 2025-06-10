Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3808
Foxglove
Not taken today, but just a few days ago when we had all that rain. The foxgloves are just about finished now, but so pretty while they last.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4150
photos
136
followers
194
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th June 2025 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
foxgloves
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close