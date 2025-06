Skaill House, Orkney

Skaill House is a historic manor house overlooking the Neolithic site of Scara Brae, A simple manor house was built in 1620, by Bishop George Graham. This original house forms part of the now much expanded property. In 1997 it was open to the public after 6 years of restoration work, and can now be rented as a holiday home or for receptions and events.

