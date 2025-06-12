Previous
A lonely cornflower by busylady
A lonely cornflower

I'm celebrating being able to drive again with a short drive to the pightle, just to see if I can get in and out of the car, and feel safe. Then a little walk to see what's growing
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Mags ace
Oh how very lovely it is!
June 12th, 2025  
