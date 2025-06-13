Sign up
Previous
Photo 3811
In the pink
This beauty has flowers in abundance at the edge of our patio. They open up in the sun. We've had sunshine all day today, so we've missed the rain which was forecast.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4153
photos
136
followers
194
following
1044% complete
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
11th June 2025 11:59am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
sunshine
Beverley
ace
They like the sun… beautiful colours
June 13th, 2025
