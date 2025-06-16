Sign up
Previous
Photo 3813
Day lily
Such a hot day today. It was too hot to do much gardening, so I played with Monty in the shade after school
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 5. I love...
4155
photos
136
followers
194
following
1044% complete
View this month »
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
16th June 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
orange
,
day-lily
Sue Cooper
ace
It's lovely but a shame it will only last a day. Fav.
June 16th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful - super colour and light - fav!
Ian
June 16th, 2025
